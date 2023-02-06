Cool start to week around Phoenix, but warmer days ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Sunny, cooler and breezy weather is expected for your Monday in the Valley. Look for a high of 67 degrees under sunny skies.

A cold front is moving through Arizona this morning. Light snow is being observed in the high country of Northern Arizona, where up to half an inch is expected this morning in Flagstaff. As the front pushes east throughout the day, an inch or two of snow can be expected along the Eastern Mogollon Rim and White Mountains. No rain is expected in the Valley from this system.

Today’s front drives breezy conditions, with wind gusts in the Valley up to 20 miles per hour, with stronger winds in Western, Northern and Eastern Arizona. The winds will also make today’s cooler temperatures feel even colder.

After today’s front moves through, a slow warm-up begins as high pressure builds over our region. Look for Valley high temperatures in the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, climbing to the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday. We could see 80 degrees for the first time this year on Saturday in the Valley.

On Sunday, a storm system is expected to move into our region. Current weather models are split on whether this brings rain to the Valley as early as Sunday or if it holds off until Monday. We’ll be watching this system throughout the coming week, but at the very least, we see this bringing a cool down by the second half of the weekend. We’ll keep you updated.

