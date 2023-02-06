Big Time Rush to launch summer tour with stop in Phoenix in August

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Big Time Rush is going on tour this summer and will be stopping at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Aug. 5.

The group is celebrating their new single “Can’t Get Enough,” and will be joined by special guests Jax and Max! Tickets go on sale here Friday at 10 a.m. Big Time Rush fan club members will receive early pre-sale access starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. Citi card members will have access starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. as well.

“The story behind the song isn’t very complicated,” the band says of the new single. “To put it simply, we can’t get enough. ‘Can’t Get Enough’ is a nod to the disco era. We are so excited for everyone to hear the song and everything else we’ve been working on.” The tour launches June 22 in Fort Worth, Texas and will end in Monterrey, CA at Citibanamex.

This tour comes on the heels of a sold-out 2022 tour after their release of “Honey,” “Fall,” and “Not Giving You Up.” The full list of tour dates are as follows:

6/22/2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

6/24/2023 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino & Resort

6/25/2023 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

6/27/2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

6/28/2023 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/30/2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/1/2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

7/2/2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

7/3/2023 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/5/2023 Toronto, ON History*

7/7/2023 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/8/2023 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/9/2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/11/2023 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/12/2023 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

7/14/2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/15/2023 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

7/16/2023 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/17/2023 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

7/19/2023 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/21/2023 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

7/22/2023 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7/23/2023 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

7/24/2023 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

7/26/2023 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/28/2023 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

7/29/2023 Charleston, SC CreditOne Stadium

7/30/2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center

8/1/2023 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/3/2023 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/5/2023 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/7/2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/8/2023 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

8/10/2023 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

8/11/2023 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

8/12/2023 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/18/2023 Mexico City Sports Palace*

8/21/2023 Guadalajara Telmex*

8/23/2023 Monterrey Citibanamex*

*No opener on this date

