Arizona gamblers expected to “ante up” significant amount of money when betting on Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When sports betting became legal in Arizona, it was a gamble that’s apparently paying off for the state.

In fact, recent numbers indicate that Arizonans made $4.6 billion in wagers in 2022, contributing more than $21 million to Arizona for taxes alone. When asked if the Department of Gaming expected the industry to be as successful as it appears to be, spokesman Max Hartgraves with the Arizona Department of Gaming said, “You know it was a little unexpected.”

Hartgraves told On Your Side podcasters that the department expects a significant amount of money wagered on the Super Bowl. As of now, the agency can’t predict exactly how much but given the number of places across the Valley to choose from, the agency expects a surge. “There are 17 online operators and 25 different retail locations throughout the state,” Hartgraves said.

Gamblers will have plenty to bet on, not just who wins or loses the Super Bowl. In the episode, you’ll learn about novelty prop bets on things such as who wins the coin toss and so much more. “All those prop bets are legal in the state of Arizona and you’re going to see more on major events such as this because the Super Bowl is one of the most popular sports in the world to wager on,” he said. The podcast also covers gambling addictions, resources for those struggling, and more. If you want to hear more, go to wherever you download your favorite podcasts and look for On Your Side.

