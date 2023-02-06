Your Life
Arizona Biltmore to host invite-only party in time for Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl LVII is almost here and the parties are starting all across Phoenix and beyond.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are parties happening all over the Phoenix area for the Super Bowl LVII coming this Sunday.

Drake is having a party, there are parties at the Arizona Biltmore, and so much more. On Saturday at the Biltmore, J Balvin, The Chainsmokers, Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, and so many incredible stars will be arriving for the Fanatics party! Ian Schwartz headed out on location to see what hosting a party like this involves.

Shane Sarlo, resort manager at the Arizona Biltmore, said, “This month we’re celebrating our 94th birthday, so we’ll be welcoming the best of art, sports, film...we’re bringing the best of the best.” He said that the set-up for the event usually takes longer than the event itself. The resort started preparing all the way back in November. When it comes to preparation, he said there will be elevated menus, spirits and wines and so much more.

“This is what we do. We’re synonymous with this kind of event. You cannot duplicate this, anywhere in the world,” Sarlo said. When it comes to security, the entire area will be hedged with 8-foot hedges, security officials and so much more,” Sarlo said. The event is invite-only.

