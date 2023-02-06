All aboard! Here’s how you can get free rides on electric carts in Old Town Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Just in time for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, long-time valley attorney Jason Pritchett and his younger brother are launching a free ride share service for the anticipated thousands of visitors coming to Arizona this week.

Pritchett said the GEST Carts are 100% electric making them more sustainable and environmentally friendly. The carts are able to drive on main roads at 35 miles per hour designed with seatbelts and other features.

“What we love about our carts is they have doors on them, heat, ac, music,” Pritchett said. “We’re taking you to the next party is basically what we’re doing.”

Pritchett said all rides are FREE thanks to partnerships with businesses locally and nationally who advertise on the carts. Similar to rideshare car services, riders can call a cart by downloading the app through the Apple Store or Google Play Store, which will track estimated arrival times and their driver’s locations. The cart will take Scottsdale riders between Miler heading East, Goldwater to the West, Chaparral North, and Osborn South.

“It helps with drunk driving, it’s safety,” Pritchett said. “We look at it as a give back not only to the patrons here in Scottsdale but to the city as far as the traffic and as far as the environment.”

GEST Carts will be operating beginning Wednesday from 5 p.m to 10 p.m through Super Bowl Sunday. For more on Super Bowl hours of operation click here.

