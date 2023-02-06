After years of planning, Super Bowl week kicks off in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After years of planning, Super Bowl LVII week kicks off in Arizona.

Local leaders, a spokesperson for NFL, and the Host Committee spoke about their high expectations Monday morning. “Come on! Let’s get fired up! This is the beginning of super bowl week,” said Arizona Cardinals’ President and Owner Michael Bidwell. “Let’s go!”

There is a week full of events from the East Valley to the West for the big game on Sunday. “We are ready to host an epic week of events and to showcase what makes Arizona a world-class destination,” said President and CEO of Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee Jay Parry. “We’ve created a week full of entertainment, fun, music, food, and football.”

A spokesperson for the NFL said 70,000 people went to the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center over the weekend. That’s the second most individuals in attendance at that event in NFL history, only to Indianapolis in 2012. If that is any indication of this week, local leaders are excited about the turnout. Arizona Cardinals Legend Larry Fitzgerald who’s been involved in the planning said he’s excited about how this Super Bowl will help State 48.

“I lived here for 20 years and to see how our state has grown and continues to grow in so many ways, to show how our tribes are being highlighted for the great work they continue to do in the state and all of our businesses that will be affected by this game,” Fitzgerald said. “It means so much to our great state,” For a full list of events happening leading up to the big game day, click here.

