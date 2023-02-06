3 dead after crash on I-10 near Wilcox
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people died after a crash on the I-10 near Wilcox on Sunday.
Around 11 a.m., first responders were called to the westbound lanes of I-10 near milepost 357 in Wilcox. According to the Department of Public Safety, three people have died in a car crash. It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says the left lane of the westbound lanes of I-10 at mile post 344 is closed as officers continue to clear the scene and investigate what led to the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.
