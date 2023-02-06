Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

3 dead after crash on I-10 near Wilcox

Three people have died in a car crash on I-10 near Wilcox.
Three people have died in a car crash on I-10 near Wilcox.(Credit: MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people died after a crash on the I-10 near Wilcox on Sunday.

Around 11 a.m., first responders were called to the westbound lanes of I-10 near milepost 357 in Wilcox. According to the Department of Public Safety, three people have died in a car crash. It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash happened on I-10 near milepost 357 in Wilcox.
The crash happened on I-10 near milepost 357 in Wilcox.(Arizona's Family)

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the left lane of the westbound lanes of I-10 at mile post 344 is closed as officers continue to clear the scene and investigate what led to the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Buckeye police detained the student.
Teen arrested in connection to death of 15-year-old in Buckeye
The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix has officially opened at the Phoenix Convention...
$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix
Coconino County Sheriffs Office K9 team found 24 pounds of meth during a traffic stop in...
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff
A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in Surprise Saturday night.
Woman arrested after reported stabbing in Surprise injures man