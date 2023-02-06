Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2 MCSO deputies injured in early morning Glendale crash; impairment suspected

The deputies involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The deputies involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Maricopa County sheriff deputies were injured after police say a suspected impaired driver crashed into them early Monday morning.

According to Glendale police Det. Laura Lechuga, officers were first called out by MCSO around 2:30 a.m. when a reported deputy-involved crash near 83rd Avenue and Oregon, just north of Camelback Road. At this time, police believe the deputy was attempting to make a left turn onto Oregon when a driver in a car rear-ended them. A woman was found in the other vehicle in the passenger seat, making officers initially think that the driver left on foot, but officers now say they believed that woman was the driver believed to have caused the crash. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two MCSO deputies that were involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix-area venues battle for concerts
The 50,000 square foot wrap pays tribute to the state's beauty.
Super Bowl wrap unveiled in Glendale
State Farm Stadium has replaced Sun Devil Stadium as the premiere venue for stadium concerts.
Phoenix-area music venues battle for concerts
$100,000 of NFL production equipment was stolen from the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown...
Super sized heist at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix