Woman dead, man hospitalized after triple car crash in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a triple car crash in downtown Phoenix late Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they got reports about a crash near 10th Street and McDowell Road around 11:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three cars involved. A man and a woman were found injured in a gold colored vehicle. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman later died. The man is still in the hospital but is in stable condition, officials say.

A white colored car in the crash was found without a driver. Witnesses told officers an unidentified man got out of the car and left the scene in a different car. The driver of the third car involved in the crash stayed at the scene and did not have serious injuries.

Investigators learned the gold car had run a red light, headed north on 10th Street when it crashed with the white car headed east on McDowell Road. The third car was headed west on McDowell when it was hit. No further information about the suspect is available, and anyone with information is asked to reach out to Phoenix Police or Silent Witness.

