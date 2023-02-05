Your Life
Woman arrested after reported stabbing in Surprise injures man

A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in Surprise Saturday night.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman was arrested in Surprise on Saturday after allegedly stabbing a man.

Surprise police responded to reports of a man and woman fighting around 11:15 p.m. near 140th Avenue and Bell Road. Officers arrived to find a man with a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned a woman had allegedly stabbed him and found her shortly after behind a nearby grocery store. 43-year-old Judy Beasley was arrested and has been booked into jail. She faces various charges, including aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

