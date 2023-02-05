Man in critical condition after stabbing in Phoenix, suspect arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed during a fight in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a stabbing near 36th Street and Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives say that the man got into a fight with 54-year-old Reginald Malone when Malone stabbed the man and ran away from the scene. He was later found and arrested by police. Officers say Malone admitted to his involvement in the stabbing and was booked into jail on aggravated assault charges.

