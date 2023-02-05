Jeff Dewit talks GOP plans for 2024 Senate Race; experts discuss new legislation for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Political editor Dennis Welch interviewed Jeff Dewit, new chairman of the Republican Party, to talk about what he hopes for in the next Arizona Republican candidate for the 2024 Senate Race.

“I’m hoping for a good conservative to run and again, whoever wins the primary is gonna get my support in the general election--whoever gets to the primary,” he said. “There could be 8-10 people, which possibly isn’t the greatest thing.” Dewit said he hopes the candidates focus on their positives instead of their negatives. He also addressed his concerns about walking a fine line in the party among moderates as well as more conservative members of the party.

Dewit replaced Trump ally Kelli Ward in January, taking 70% of the votes. Also featured in this week’s episode is a panel of leading experts who discuss hot-button legislative bills and decisions handed down in Arizona already this year.

