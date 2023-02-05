Gorgeous weather continues in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another chilly start to our morning with temperatures in the 40s in the Valley.

By the afternoon, look for sunny skies and highs today reaching the middle 70s once again! We will begin to track another winter storm system coming toward Arizona from our West. This will mostly be dry for the Valley, but the winds will pick up in this time frame. Mountain winds will be gusting to 25 to 30 mph.

Monday, look for snow flurries and rain in Northern and Eastern Arizona Monday early morning. Snowfall amounts look on the light side at this time. Our highs will drop back to the mid to upper 60s for the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

After this system quickly moves out of the area strong ridging builds in late this week! This will cut out rain chances through next Saturday and bump up those temperatures for golf and those Super Bowl visitors. Overnight lows will remain in the 40s. As for the Super Bowl forecast, there is still low confidence whether we will see rain or not it all depends on a low that develops off the Southern California coastline.

