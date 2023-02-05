Concert in the Coliseum kicks off WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the busiest weeks in the Valley is just getting started with the WM Phoenix Open. The PGA Tour will be attracting hundreds of thousands of people next week.

The Concert in the Coliseum kicked off the Phoenix Open Saturday night with Walter Hayes opening for Maroon 5. The stage was placed at the iconic 16th hole, with 12,000 people expected to attend. Before the concert started, fans had to make a half-mile trek from the TPC Scottsdale to the Coliseum. Many said it wasn’t so bad, with free booze along the way. “I’ve done the walk so many times. I’ve done it not being able to walk straight. I’ve done it straight. I’ve done very long walks. It’s not so bad,” said Sharon Ellis from Virginia.

What soon would be waiting at the 16th hole provided motivation. “Adam Levine. Not even Maroon 5, we’re just here for Adam Levine honestly. I just want to see him,” said Danieca Futch from Hawaii.

However, everyone we talked to is looking forward to the week ahead. Even after 29 years of coming to the Phoenix Open, Arizonans Tom Storey and Jackie Miller have yet to be disappointed. “It’s the best party hole on the PGA Tour. There is no comparison. I’ve been to a number of PGA tour events and nothing like this,” said Storey. Miller said, “The fact that they built this stadium 360 degrees around, so it’s completely encapsulated. It’s what makes it so amazing so everybody get super excited.”

With fun and large crowds, Scottsdale police have one thing in mind, safety. Sgt. Kevin Quon said two more giant screens were added, and the department will use them if needed for safety messages. Since the WM Phoenix Open is known for its party vibe, the Scottsdale Police and Fire departments will not allow intoxicated people to enter the course. “We want to make sure that everyone is safe, and they can come in to have a good time,” said Sgt. Quon.

Sgt. Quon also mentioned that the Scottsdale PD’s DUI task force will educate visitors on responsible drinking, encouraging them to have a designated driver or use a rideshare program.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.