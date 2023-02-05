Your Life
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff

Coconino County Sheriffs Office K9 team found 24 pounds of meth during a traffic stop in...
Coconino County Sheriffs Office K9 team found 24 pounds of meth during a traffic stop in Flagstaff.(Courtesy of the Coconino County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles.

Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.

The 33-year-old driver, who remains unidentified by deputies, was arrested at the scene and was booked into jail. He faces various charges, including transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.

