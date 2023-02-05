Your Life
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in downtown Phoenix

An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:31 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting at a home near 15th Avenue and Taylor Street, just north of Van Buren Street. Officers arrived and found three men with gunshot wounds. One of the men, identified as 30-year-old Manuel Reyes, died at the hospital. The two other men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There was also a woman at the scene, but she was uninjured in the shooting.

Detectives say a shooting broke out during a fight between the men, woman, and suspects. Police say the suspects ran away before officers arrived at the scene. An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting. Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

