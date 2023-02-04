Warm and sunny weekend ahead; cold snap returns later Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A lot of fun to kick off a gorgeous weekend of weather!

For those of you headed to The Scottsdale Parada Del Sol Parade, you’ll need to bring a hat and some water! This morning started off with a few lingering clouds from a storm system in the Pacific Northwest. By the afternoon, expect to see sunny skies and highs today reaching the 70s! Dry air and plenty of sunshine make it easier to get dehydrated, so if you are planning on spending time outdoors, listen to your bodies.

Sunday afternoon and evening, we will begin to track another winter storm system coming toward Arizona from the Pacific Northwest. This will mostly be dry for the Valley, but the winds will pick up in this time frame. Look for snow flurries in Northern and Eastern Arizona from Monday early morning to early Tuesday morning. Snowfall amounts look on the light side at this time.

Our highs will drop back to the mid to upper 60s for the start of the WM Phoenix Open. Whether or not this is a quick-moving system is still up in the air, but our daytime highs will depend if the system keeps moving along! But we know that dry conditions for golf and those Super Bowl visitors are trending in that direction, with slightly cooler daytime highs, in the mid to upper 60s by the middle of the week. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

