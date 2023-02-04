Super Bowl Experience launches in downtown Phoenix before Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Super Bowl Experience has opened in downtown Phoenix at the Phoenix Convention Center, before Super Bowl LVII.

Watch as Whitney Clark from Good Morning, Arizona throws a football like a quarterback!

The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults.

There is a Hail Mary pass section as part of a 40-yard dash exhibit, a chance to kick a field goal, and so much more. The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. There will be autograph signings, see the Vince Lombardi trophy, build a ball demonstration, and something for every age.

It will be held Saturday and Sunday this week and again starting Thursday, Feb. 9 until Saturday, Feb. 11. The NFL says it is the only interactive football theme park that exists, unique for the Super Bowl! There’s also merch opportunities at the NFL Shop presented by VISA, digital photo opportunities, a CPR training experience, and you can even see all 56 Super Bowl rings on display. Click here for tickets.

If you want to check out the other Super Bowl LVII events in town, click here for the full list, ticket links, dates and times throughout the Valley region. To learn more about the NFL’s OnePass mentioned in the segment, click here.

