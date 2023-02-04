Slight cool down ahead for central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - High pressure is setting in and bringing temperatures above normal for this time of the year. Expect a clear Saturday night with temperatures in the mid-40s across the Valley. Sunday will be very nice as well, with highs in the mid-70s.

A weak low-pressure system will approach the region Sunday evening, bringing breezy to windy conditions Sunday night into Monday. We could see a few snow flurries in northern and eastern Arizona throughout the day on Monday. This will also bring slightly cooler temperatures with it. By Monday, temps will fill into the mid to upper 60s. By next weekend we are looking at a ridge of high pressure to build, and this will warm temperatures up to the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.