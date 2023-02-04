Your Life
One dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in downtown Phoenix

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near 16th Avenue and Taylor Street.
The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near 16th Avenue and Taylor Street.(Arizona's Family File Photo)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Phoenix police got several phone calls from callers reporting multiple gunshots in the area of 16th Avenue and Taylor Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found three men with gunshots. They were all taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them died. The other two are still in the hospital.

No other information about what led up to the shooting is available yet.

