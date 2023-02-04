One dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Phoenix police got several phone calls from callers reporting multiple gunshots in the area of 16th Avenue and Taylor Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found three men with gunshots. They were all taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them died. The other two are still in the hospital.

No other information about what led up to the shooting is available yet.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.