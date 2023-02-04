Mesa Marathon closes roads from Riverview to Usery Pass Rd Saturday

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials have blocked off various roads to keep Mesa Marathon runners safe on Saturday, starting in east Mesa.

Closures begin at E. McDowell Road and Usery Pass Road, cross under Loop 202, through the Meadowvale neighborhood, cross over Consolidated Canal and will conclude just over the Tempe Canal at N. Dobson Road and W. Rio Salado Parkway, near Riverview Lake.

Click here to see the marathon’s full, interactive map of closures and mile markers on the marathon route. The run, sponsored by Mountain Vista Medical Center, started at 6:30 a.m. and launched just under the Phoenix sign painted on Usery Mountain. Runners will head down the mountain and will conclude in Riverview Park.

This marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier, with the finisher medals given to those who finish the course in less than 6.5 hours. The top three men and women will also win a monetary prize.

