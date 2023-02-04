Your Life
Man dead after early morning crash near Fort McDowell

The victim hasn’t been identified.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a crash involving two cars near Fort McDowell on Friday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on State Route 87, two miles north of Bush Highway.

Troopers say the 48-year-old driver of a red pickup truck crashed into another car and died at the scene. Investigators didn’t say if the other driver was hurt. Troopers said the pickup driver was at-fault for the collision but are still investigating what led up to the crash. The victim hasn’t been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

