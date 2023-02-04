Man dead after being hit by car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in south Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police were called around 3:45 a.m. about a crash between a man and a vehicle just off of I-17, near 7th and Mohave streets. When officers arrived, they found the injured man and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Investigators say the man was trying to cross 7th Street mid-block when he was hit by a car headed north on 7th Street. Police do not suspect the driver was impaired during the crash. No further information about the incident is available yet.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.