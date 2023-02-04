How surveillance balloons in southern Arizona differ from the China balloon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. government says this is the first time a Chinese balloon has flown over the continental U.S. While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons before in Arizona. Some aren’t happy about those either, but this all comes down to surveillance.

The issue with the China balloon is it’s foreign surveillance that shouldn’t be in our airspace. But domestic balloons are used here for intelligence too. “This was a bold move. I mean China doesn’t do things haphazardly,” said former FBI supervisory special agent Lance Leising.

Leising said a foreign balloon like this is rare but likely more of a statement than a danger. “It’s likely a bold message more than it is a threat and it’s a political stalemate. What is the Biden administration going to do? What is the U.S. military going to do?” said Leising.

On Friday, Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said the U.S. is monitoring the situation and tracking its possible abilities to gain insights and sensitive information. “We do know that the balloon has violated U.S. airspace and international law, which is unacceptable,” said Ryder.

Surveillance balloons are no strangers to Arizona, just on the domestic side of things. “There’s a balloon over Fort Huachuca near Sierra Vista. It’s very apparent, you can see it from miles away. It’s likely collecting a lot of different intelligent items, some might be just meteorological,” said Leising.

But others take issue with balloons down along the southern Arizona border. State Representative Raul Grijalva tweeted about Homeland Security surveillance blimps that have gone up without notification to southern Arizona city leaders and residents.

Representative Grijalva said in a statement to Arizona’s Family Friday:

“Surveilling Americans is a very serious issue and I share people’s outrage over China’s action. We also shouldn’t be treating people in our border communities like foreign adversaries and that’s the point. I’m glad to have created some awareness as to what our border communities experience, as we all have a constitutional right to privacy.”

Former FBI special agent John Iannarelli said China still has high-tech satellites that can monitor the U.S. and said if the United States decides to shoot down the balloon in a safe and rural area, the FBI will be there. “If it’s brought down, the FBI’s going to want to have a look at it. That information can be used in the future to help us,” said Iannarelli.

Former agent Leising said there isn’t a major concern for this interfering with big events here this week, like the WM Phoenix Open and the Super Bowl. He said this balloon is likely for military intelligence, which the United States said they acted immediately to protect.

