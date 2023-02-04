Your Life
Ex-DPS trooper accused of pulling women over and asking for sexual favors sentenced

Tremaine Jackson was sentenced to five years in prison and a lifetime supervised probation. The punishment was part of a plea deal.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper will spend several years in prison after he was accused of pulling several women over and asking them for sexual favors. Tremaine Jackson was sentenced to five years in prison and a lifetime supervised probation. The punishment was part of a plea deal.

Investigators say between January 2018 to June 2019, several women came forward saying Jackson stopped them and held them against their will, sometimes for over an hour, during traffic stops. He also repeatedly asked them, “What am I gonna do with you?” and “What are you willing to do with me?” In some cases, he asked for sexual favors in an effort to bribe them out of tickets. One woman said Jackson asked for a sexual favor and then followed her home, where she locked all the doors until he left. DPS says he also pulled over more women than men based on traffic data.

He pleaded guilty in December to attempted kidnapping with sexual intent, unlawful imprisonment with sexual intent, unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer, two counts of bribery with sexual intent and one count of fraud with sexual intent.

