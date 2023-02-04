Driver hospitalized after hitting light pole in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after crashing into a light pole in Mesa on Friday evening. Police say a driver lost control near Main Street and Dobson Road and hit a light pole, causing it to fall on the light rail tracks. This caused a second crash just a few minutes later, where two vehicles collided, investigators said.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No one was hurt in the second crash. Officers are working to find out how the driver lost control.

Mesa police say westbound traffic and the light rail are shut down. Drivers traveling north and south are asked to use Alma School Road, and those heading east and west can use Broadway Road or University Drive. Light rail trains are unable to go to the Price/Apache Boulevard and Sycamore/Main Street stations, so shuttle buses #6676 and #6831 are taking riders between stations. Eastbound trains are also being diverted away from the area.

Service Alert (Update): Shuttle buses #6676 and #6831 are transporting riders between stations. #vmservice https://t.co/8AOY0PQp8d — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) February 4, 2023

