Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Driver hospitalized after hitting light pole in Mesa

The crash happened near Main Street and Dobson Road.
The crash happened near Main Street and Dobson Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:39 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after crashing into a light pole in Mesa on Friday evening. Police say a driver lost control near Main Street and Dobson Road and hit a light pole, causing it to fall on the light rail tracks. This caused a second crash just a few minutes later, where two vehicles collided, investigators said.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No one was hurt in the second crash. Officers are working to find out how the driver lost control.

Mesa police say westbound traffic and the light rail are shut down. Drivers traveling north and south are asked to use Alma School Road, and those heading east and west can use Broadway Road or University Drive. Light rail trains are unable to go to the Price/Apache Boulevard and Sycamore/Main Street stations, so shuttle buses #6676 and #6831 are taking riders between stations. Eastbound trains are also being diverted away from the area.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Anti-cancer showers help Buckeye firefighters fight deadly disease
Surveillance balloons used in Arizona
While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons...
How surveillance balloons in southern Arizona differ from the China balloon
It takes a lot of prep work, starting in the early morning hours, to prepare breakfast, lunch...
WM Phoenix Open caterer to feed 250,000 people next week