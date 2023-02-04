Your Life
Concrete blocks crush 2 men to death at a Buckeye-area farm

MCSO identified the victims on Friday.
By David Baker
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:13 PM MST
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after they were pinned underneath several concrete blocks on a farm in the Buckeye area on Thursday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Lower River Road and Johnson Road, which is about 40 miles west of Phoenix. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said cinder blocks fell on them. When deputies arrived, the men, identified as 46-year-old Pedro Reveles and 55-year-old Oliberto Vazquez, were dead. Detectives are investigating what led up to the deaths.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

