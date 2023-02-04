Buckeye fire receives decontamination shower to help reduce cancer risk

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Raging fires aren’t the only dangers firefighters face. One of those dangers can come long after the flames are extinguished. “When we are in the moment we worry about helping people but it’s also important to think about if we get sick or we get hurt,” said Buckeye fire battalion chief McKenzie Hess.

Cancer is that threat. According to the CDC, firefighters have a 9% higher risk of getting it than the general population. In his years, Hess said it’s a story he’s all too familiar with. “I have known some, not succumb to cancer, but I have known three or four good friends of mine that have had cancer and been treated and successfully treated and they’re doing well now.”

With the help of a grant from the 100 club, a nonprofit which helps first responders, Chief Hess was able to get a device for their department. It’s called a Storm Stick, and its purpose is to help reduce cancer risk. It doesn’t take long to attach and goes right on the end of a fire truck. Once it’s hooked up, it’s connected to the water tank inside the fire truck. It then sprays out like a shower.

Whenever a firefighter takes out a blaze, they can get covered in various debris, like soot, plastic, chemical, and other stuff, which can cause cancer. So the firefighter, while still wearing their gear, cleans off. “We want to make the job as safe as possible, it’s already dangerous to begin with,” said Hess. Usually, this device has a foamy solution that helps neutralize those toxins.

Hess said it’s a quick process, but anything to help make his life and his firefighter’s lives safer goes a long way. “We wanted to do whatever we could to reduce that risk. We are never going to completely illuminate it obviously because of the nature of the job.”

Buckeye fire said before the Storm Stick they had to use a hose and bucket to decontaminate.

