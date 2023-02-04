4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country

Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only has five locations.(Pexels)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are many, many pizzerias and restaurants and most people would say that New York makes the best pizza in the country. But this year in Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots, only five New York locations made the list. Arizona has four locations on this year’s list.

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria, Yelp’s no. 18

Described by Yelp as a “New York-style tradition meets the flavors of the Southwest,” the restaurant features fusion recipes like ‘You Gotta Carne Asada,’ which is topped with their signature ‘Southwest Sauce,’ chargrilled steak, avocado puree, cilantro, and cotija cheese.

Arizona’s Family reach out to Karen Zatarain, owner of My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria, and she said, “we’re a local spot and a bit hidden away. Most folks have trouble even finding us, so I was so surprised that we got this kind of recognition!”

Location: 3724 E Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85018

Hours: Mon - Thurs: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. / Fri - Sat: 11 a.m. - 10p.m / Sun: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.\

Phone: (602) 956-2098

Web: mysliceofthepiepizzeria.com

Base Pizzeria, Yelp’s No. 57

Location: 3115 E Lincoln Drive Phoenix, AZ 85016

Hours: Mon - Fri: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. / Saturday: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. / Closed on Sunday

Phone: (602) 535-8914

Web: basepizzeria.com

Pizzeria Bocce, Yelp’s No. 68

Location: 1060 N. Main Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Hours: Mon - Fri: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. (bar until 11 p.m.) / Saturday: Noon - 10 p.m. / Sunday: Noon - 4 p.m.

Phone: (928) 202-3597

Web: boccecottonwood.com

Pizza A Metro, Yelp’s No. 81

Location: 2336 W Thomas Road, Phoenix , AZ 85015

Hours: Mon - Thurs: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. / Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. / Sunday: Noon - 7:30 p.m.

Phone: (602)-262-9999

Web: pizzametroaz.com

Arizona’s Family reached out to each restaurant for comment and will add them as they respond.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

