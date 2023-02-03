Your Life
Woman found shot to death inside pickup truck in west Phoenix

A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound near 31st Ave. and Indian School Rd. Friday morning.
A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound near 31st Ave. and Indian School Rd. Friday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a pickup truck in west Phoenix Friday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person in the area of 31st Avenue and Indian School Road. They arrived to find a woman in a truck suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate and police say Indian School Road is restricted in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

