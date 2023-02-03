WATCH: Video released from DUI arrest of Cochise County Attorney Brian Mcintyre

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -- According to the Sierra Vista Police Department, Cochise County Attorney Brian Mcintyre was arrested without incident for suspicion of driving under the influence around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Officials said he was transported to SVPD, where a breathalyzer test was completed. Mcintyre had a blood alcohol content of 0.210, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, investigators said. SVPD said the attorney was cited for super extreme DUI and released with a court date.

In the newly released bodycam video, the officer tells Mcintyre that he went over the double yellow lines and made a wide turn. The officer then asks him how much he has had to drink. “Ummm,” Mcintyre replies, followed by a pause. “Your driving is not good, Brian,” the officer said. “I’m disappointed.” The officer then asks Mcintyre to get out of the car. “Brian, why are you drinking and driving?” the officer asks. “She needed a ride home,” Mcintyre said, referring to the woman in the passenger’s seat. After doing an eye test, Mcintyre takes a breathalyzer test. He blew a 0.200 in the field and was then arrested.

“For 18 years I have done my best to ensure that choices have consequences,” said McIntyre in a written statement. “My choices will also have consequences and the matters will be handled by an outside prosecution entity and most likely an out-of-county judge.”

“As disappointed as I am in myself, it is the looks of disappointment from the professionals who had to do their duty last evening due to my choices that will live with me the longest,” he said. “No one is above the law, including me.”

