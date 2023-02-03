Warmer weather returns to Arizona; mid 70s in Phoenix!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Warmer weather finally returns to Arizona today. In the Valley, look for highs in the mid 70s this afternoon. We haven’t seen above-average temperatures in the Valley since mid-January!

In the high country, cloudy cover is making for “warmer” morning temperatures that are running 20 degrees higher than yesterday morning in some spots. The clouds will stick around for most of the day across Arizona. Still, it will be warmer thanks to a ridge of high pressure across our region.

That strong ridge will also lead to breezy conditions. Valley winds out of the east should be between 5 and 15 miles per hour today, with gusts to 20 miles per hour. Slightly stronger winds are expected in the high country.

Another round of winds arrives Sunday ahead of a Monday storm. Valley highs climb to the mid 70s all weekend, but drop back to the mid 60s for the first few days of next week thanks to this storm. For the deserts of the state, this system looks dry. Mountain communities could pick up light snow Monday.

Weather models conflict on whether this trough moves out on Wednesday or lingers over our region through the end of next week. This would mean the difference between a warm-up and temperatures staying cool through at least Friday. At this point, we’re forecasting cool but dry conditions through Friday with Valley highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

