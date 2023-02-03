A warm weekend ahead!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A bit breezy to kick off what will eventually become a sunny weekend. Friday started a little on the windy side, with gusts up to 20 mph across the Valley and 30 mph in Southern Arizona. A small system off the West Coast lifted plenty of could cover today over most of the state. Even with the overcast skies, we warmed up into the low to mid-70s. That’s the first time the highs have been above average since mid-January. Tonight, expect some clearing by the early morning hours with mild lows, mostly in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday and Sunday look absolutely fantastic, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Starting Sunday afternoon and evening, we will begin to track another winter storm system coming toward Arizona from the Pacific Northwest. This will mostly be dry for the Valley, but the winds will pick up in this time frame. Look for snow flurries in Northern and Eastern Arizona from Monday early morning to early Tuesday morning. Snowfall amounts look on the light side at this time. Our highs will drop back to the mid to upper 60s for the start of the WM Phoenix Open. Whether or not this is a quick-moving system is still up in the air, but our daytime highs will depend if the system keeps moving along! But we know that dry conditions for golf and those Super Bowl visitors are trending in that direction, with slightly cooler daytime highs, in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

