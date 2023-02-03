Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open expected to bring house hunters to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Valley is ready to host Super Bowl LVII. “We’re gearing up,” said Sindy Ready, the first vice president for the Arizona Association of Realtors. It turns out, the big game is a big draw for house hunters.

“People that are coming are looking for second homes or something that they can use an Arizona base,” Ready said. Some buyers plan ahead and have already scheduled home tours. Others will be a little more last minute. “They get here and they didn’t know they loved the area. It’s not uncommon for someone to say, ‘I’m town for two days. Can you take us out and show us a few things? We fell in love with Arizona.’”

Ready says interest in real estate increased the last time the Super Bowl was in town in 2015, and she’s expecting it to happen again. And it’s not just a Phoenix phenomenon. According to an analysis by Realtor.com, during several recent Super Bowls, the number of new home listings jumped at least 50 percent near the stadiums. For example, in January and February of 2015, new home listings soared 100% in Glendale. “It’s a great opportunity for sellers to get in on the market. If they’re seriously thinking about selling, now is a great time to be in the market.”

