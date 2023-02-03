Super Bowl LVII, WM Phoenix Open events and more around Phoenix this week!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for something to do? Phoenix and the Valley have you covered, including a lineup of all the best Super Bowl LVII events starting this week until game day! Check the lineup below to see what’s going on in your neighborhood.

PHOENIX

Feb. 4-5 & 9-11 - Super Bowl Experience, presented by LOWE’s

Phoenix Convention Center - 100 N. 3rd St.

A football-themed indoor entertainment zone is taking over Phoenix Convention Center where you can make a 40-yard dash, drop by the NFL shop and more. Tickets start at $20 and can be found here.

Feb. 6 - Super Bowl Opening Night

Footprint Center - 201 E. Jefferson St.

NFL stars, coaches and more will be attending this event, alongside team mascots and more. No backpacks are allowed, but there will be plenty of fan photo opportunities, media interviews to watch, and more. Click here for tickets.

Feb. 9-12 - Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park, presented by LOWE’s

Hance Park - 67 W. Culver St.

This all-outdoor Super Bowl Experience is free and family-friendly! There will be plenty to do, eat, and drink as well as family-friendly games, activities, and music. On Thursday, Jimmy Eat World will be performing; on Friday, Lee Brice; on Saturday, TBD; and on Sunday, there will be the NFL Official Watch Party! Click here for more information!

Feb. 9-11 - Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Footprint Center - 201 E. Jefferson St.

On Thursday, Paramore and The Bleachers will perform; on Friday, the Dave Matthews Band with DJ Pee Wee; and on Saturday, Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown will wrap it all up. Click here for tickets for each concert’s tickets.

Feb. 10 & 11 - Kevin Hart

Arizona Financial Theatre - 400 W. Washington St.

Kevin Hart is bringing his 4Real Tour to Phoenix for two days! Get ready to laugh with two showtimes every night at 7 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.

SCOTTSDALE

Feb. 4 - Parada Del Sol Parade & Trail’s End Festival

Old Town Scottsdale - Parade begins at 10 a.m.

An annual parade tradition, this historic parade celebrates the history of Arizona’s old west! There will be more than 30,000 spectators as well as more than 150 entries for the big day to kick off the rest of Western Week in Scottsdale. Click here for more info.

Feb. 6-12 - WM Phoenix Open

TPC Scottsdale - 17020 N. Hayden Road - Varying start times.

The WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale will be hosting a variety of golf stars as well as more than half a million spectators! Click here for tickets to the games.

Feb. 8-11 - Coors Light Birds Nest

Directly across from the WM Phoenix Entrance on 82nd St. & Bell Road - Gates open daily at 3:30 p.m.

All concerts for this event have sold out except for one, so get your tickets while you still can! On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Lane will be performing, and you don’t want to miss this kick-off of the Birds Nest line-up. Click here for tickets.

Feb. 9 - G-Eazy

Cottontail Lounge - 7277 E. Camelback Road - 9 p.m.

G-Eazy is making his way into town for Super Bowl LVII weekend to put on an unforgettable experience. This will be a 21+ event with a dress code enforced. Clear bags only or small clutch bags with or without a handle or strap. VIP Bottle Service is available, and tickets can be found here!

Feb. 10 - Travis Scott + DJ Irie, DJ Whoo Kid, Robin Thicke

Clayton House - 3719 N. 75th St. - 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Rolling Stone LIVE is hosting a massive concert featuring a star-studded line-up, just in time to pre-game the Super Bowl! Hospitality Packages are available. Click here for tickets.

Feb. 10 - Cardi-B

Cottontail Lounge - 7277 E. Camelback Road - 9 p.m.

Cardi-B is making a star-studded appearance as part of the second concert line-up at Super Weekend. This will be a 21+ event with a dress code enforced. Clear bags only or small clutch bags with or without a handle or strap. VIP Bottle Service is available, and tickets can be found here!

Feb. 10 - Shaq’s Fun House

Talking Stick Resort - 9800 Talking Stick Way

Shaquille O’Neal is bringing the ultimate Big Game Weekend celebration to Talking Stick! Performers for the event include greats like DJ Diesel, Diplo, Snoop Dog and many others. Attendees can expect a big-top, adult carnival experience and so much more. All tickets include an open bar and complimentary dining, starting at $249.99. VIP tickets and VIP tables can be found with general admission here.

Feb. 11 - TAO x MAXIM Big Game Party w/Zedd & Offset: Catch Me If You Can

Southwest Jet Center - 14988 N. 78th Way

TAO and MAXIM are bringing a 1-night only event featuring all kinds of stars and entertainment, all inside a 1960s mod-glamour stage! You must be 21+ to attend, no refunds or exchanges. Click here for tickets.

TEMPE

Feb. 4 - 24K Magic - Tribute to Bruno Mars

Marquee Theatre - 730 N. Mill Ave. - Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Don’t miss out on this Bruno Mars tribute show! Besides “Bruno Mars,” the audience will also enjoy the talents of a variety of special guests. Tickets start at $22 for standing-room only and can be found here.

Feb. 11 - Tempe History Museum: Black History Month Family Program

Tempe History Museum - 809 E. Southern Ave. - 2 p.m.

Join the African American Advisory Committee of Tempe for a free kick-off celebration of Black History Month in Tempe. There will be a dancing and drum performance, opportunities for crafts, ballet and hip-hop dance classes, and more. Click here for more information.

MESA

A Super Bowl Soulful Celebration

Mesa Arts Center - IKEDA Theatre - 1 E. Main St.

The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration: An Evening of Inspiration and Culture is the NFL’s only inspirational sponsored music event. The show will be recorded for broadcast, and there will potentially be stops and starts throughout. Click here for tickets.

CHANDLER

Feb. 10 - PLANTERS Legends Party

Gila River Resorts & Casinos - 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler - 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Stars such as Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis will be kicking off the event with a comedy performance by Michael Rapaport and a musical performance by Nelly! Special guest Charissa Thompson, TV host and sportscaster, will be attending as well! Click here for tickets.

Feb. 11 - 2023 Hall of Fame Party, ft. Cardi-B

Gila River Resorts & Casinos - 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler - 10 p.m.

Cardi-B will be performing in The Showroom alongside Offset, Paul Oakenfold, and DJ Shift! Tickets start at $200 here.

APACHE JUNCTION

Feb. 4 - Arizona Renaissance Festival

Ren Faire Grounds - 12601 E. Highway 60 - Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

It’s the festival of the year for those enjoying the circus arts, arts and crafts, jousting, puppetry, and brews! Featuring a 16th century marketplace with a cast of more than 2,000 characters, this is one months-long affair you don’t want to miss. Opening day of the fair is Feb. 4 and the final day of the fair is April 2. Click here for tickets.

