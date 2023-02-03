Super Bowl festivities impacting amenities for residents at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Valley prepares for Super Bowl LVII, one downtown Phoenix apartment complex is taking advantage of the extra foot traffic to host some special events in the week leading up to the big game. But these special events mean people living at the complex can’t use several facilities for over a week.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” The X resident Rhonda Turley-Johnson said. Turley-Johnson has lived at the X for about a year and loves being in downtown Phoenix. What she’s not on board with is the X potentially being taken over by outsiders during Super Bowl week. “If you live here, you should be able to use all the facilities,” she said. “You shouldn’t really be limited. Per the contract, you should have access to the facilities, and I don’t remember any exclusions.”

But in a recent email sent to residents, the X Club said due to Super Bowl activities, the fitness studio and pool are closed for seven days. It also says the entire 8th and 9th floors, which include the pool, hot tub, and gym, are closed as part of Super Bowl weekend unless you have a credential. Arizona’s Family reached out in person and via email to X Phoenix representatives about this policy but were denied an interview request.

Resident JT Cook says he has had to pay for club social events in the past and doesn’t mind a credential process being in place during such a big week. “I think most residents are going to be pretty understanding because of the magnitude,” Cook said. “We’re going to be OK.”

Cook says the club only got its liquor license approved earlier this year. And he believes that recent development, combined with the club’s location, led the X to changing its policies during Super Bowl week. “Depending on who’s going to be there, the visibility, and what vendors are going to be involved, that doesn’t surprise me at all that we’re going to have to be signed in,” he said. “We have to RSVP to any events to let them know that we were the ones that used the services.”

Neither Cook nor Turley-Johnson plan on looking to live elsewhere due to the X’s policy. But moving forward, Turley-Johnson hopes any guest events are organized with residents as the top priority. “If someone lives there and brings a guest of some sort, they should be able to bring a guest,” she said. “Now, they could limit the amount of guests that come, but to limit you from going or placing a credential for you to participate, I’ve never heard of that before.”

