Phoenix company uses robotics, 3D technology to build homes faster, cheaper

EOLY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s a shortage of affordable housing in Arizona and across the country, but there may be a solution in sight. A Phoenix company has created a way to build homes in less than 60 days, thanks to automation and robotics.

Jack Oslan and Russell Varone are co-founders of Diamond Age, which is changing the way homes are built. Instead of using wood beams to frame a house, they use concrete that can be laid out through an elaborate robotics system that carefully cuts out window and door spaces to be filled in later.

“We build the houses one layer at a time,” said Varone. “ We have cuts for doors, walls, and electrical outlets. The roof will go on top of this. It will be a traditional home in front of the street. You wont be able to understand it was built by automation, just know it was built faster and better quality.”

Diamond Age has already built five 3D homes in Eloy, which is located about 50 miles southeast of Phoenix. The homes look like any other new home for sale and that’s the idea. “Even though these houses are 3D printed and built by robotics, we want the home to look and feel like one you grew up in,” said Oslan.

The company owners say they came up with the technology as a way to address the country’s housing crisis. A lack of affordable homes has also led to skyrocketing rent prices. The automated system can build a home in less than two months, whereas traditional construction takes six to nine months. It also requires 55% less labor. “To help people be able to realize the American Dream again, we need more houses,” said Varone. “You need them faster and you need them at a lower cost, and the easiest way to lower the cost of a house is build them faster with automation.”

Prices of these high tech homes are similar to traditional homes but are more efficient and last longer, according to Oslan. One of the new 1,500 square foot homes in Eloy is selling for around $250,000. The company is hoping that building more homes in more communities will bring prices down nationwide. “We’re starting here in Phoenix, and as we continue to scale up, we’re looking forward to catering to other cities, and bringing affordability to young people everywhere,” said Oslan.

Diamond Age has completed five homes and is working on four more. They hope to have 80 homes “move-in” ready by the end of 2023. For more information, visit https://www.diamondage3d.com/

