Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One person dead, 2 dogs killed in Sun City duplex fire

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:55 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire at a Sun City duplex early Friday morning.

.
.(Arizona's Family)

Firefighters were called out to a home near 105th Avenue and Peoria. When they arrived, they found one unit fully engulfed that was also spreading into the other unit. After firefighters were able to put the fire out, crews discovered, one person dead inside one of the condos, on the south side. All of the other people inside were able to make it out. However, a witness told Arizona’s Family that the resident who died also owned pets. Arizona’s Family has since learned that at least two dogs died in the blaze.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Banner Health ordered to pay $1.2 million following cybersecurity hack
Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon
911 call for dead baby at Phoenix McDonald's released
Mark Herman was wrongly convicted and wants a pardon.
Phoenix man fighting for pardon in Florida murder has support from victim’s family