One person dead, 2 dogs killed in Sun City duplex fire

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire at a Sun City duplex early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called out to a home near 105th Avenue and Peoria. When they arrived, they found one unit fully engulfed that was also spreading into the other unit. After firefighters were able to put the fire out, crews discovered, one person dead inside one of the condos, on the south side. All of the other people inside were able to make it out. However, a witness told Arizona’s Family that the resident who died also owned pets. Arizona’s Family has since learned that at least two dogs died in the blaze.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

