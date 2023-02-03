Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is experiencing a surge in eviction proceedings, according to court records released Friday morning.

In January, 7,031 eviction filings were recorded. According to court spokesperson Scott Davis, that number is the largest since September 2008, the time of the last housing crash. However, U.S. Census data shows a 31% increase in the county’s housing units. Approximately 500,000 households were added between 2010 and 2020. This number is also about 13% higher than in January 2019. “I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal but surpassing normal,” Davis said.

Arizona’s Family has covered stories about the Valley’s housing crisis. Late last month, Arizona topped the list of states with the largest increase in homeless youth. Those numbers showed a nearly 45% increase in the state compared to 2020.

Last August, eviction filings hit a 13-year high for the county. That news came as much of the country, including Phoenix, experienced record-high inflation, topping over 10% for the Valley. In addition, a recent National Low Income Housing Coalition report suggested that one person must earn $23.44 an hour to afford a two-bedroom rental.

Still, there are signs of relief for renters. CNN reported last week that the Biden administration would begin looking into rental market practices. Some actions include the FTC examining tenant background screenings, HUD requiring public housing authorities and owners of rental assistance properties to provide at least 30 days’ notice before terminating a lease for non-payment.

The administration also set out its guiding principles in its “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights,” which, while not enforceable, aims to underscore protections the administration says every renter deserves.

