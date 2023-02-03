Man reunited with dog days after car stolen, crashed

ATLANTA (3TV/CBS 5) - The best of friends are back together again after a man’s car was stolen along with his dog in Atlanta.

Trey Specht says he ran into a CVS store earlier this week and left his dog, Ronnie, in the car. When he came out, the car was gone. Police later found it crashed into a pole, but Ronnie was nowhere in sight.

After two days of putting up lost dog posters, Specht took his search to the local news. A woman soon saw his story and reached out, saying she found Ronnie near the crash site. And the reunion was heartwarming.

“When I got there, Ronnie was super excited, looked like he had been having fun,” Specht said. “I got my best friend back.”

No arrests have been made yet for his stolen car, but Specht says he was far more worried about his dog than his car.

