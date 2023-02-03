Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man hospitalized, one detained after shooting at ‘The Zone’ in downtown Phoenix

Police say one man was detained but they’re working to find out if he was involved.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital and another man was detained after a shooting at “The Zone” homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix on Thursday evening. Just after 7 p.m., officers arrived near 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say one man was detained but they’re working to find out if he was involved. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Banner Health ordered to pay $1.2 million following cybersecurity hack
Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon
911 call for dead baby at Phoenix McDonald's released
Mark Herman was wrongly convicted and wants a pardon.
Phoenix man fighting for pardon in Florida murder has support from victim’s family
Man hospitalized, one detained after shooting in downtown Phoenix