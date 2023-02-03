Man hospitalized, one detained after shooting at ‘The Zone’ in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital and another man was detained after a shooting at “The Zone” homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix on Thursday evening. Just after 7 p.m., officers arrived near 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say one man was detained but they’re working to find out if he was involved. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.