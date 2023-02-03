Man dead in early morning west Phoenix crash, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after an early morning crash in west Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers responded to 39th Avenue and Paradise Lane, south of Bell Road around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a single vehicle that had crashed. One man was rushed to the hospital where he later died. His name has not yet been released. No other information was immediately available.

