Man dead in early morning west Phoenix crash, police say

Traffic was impacted along 39th Ave during the early morning hours.
Traffic was impacted along 39th Ave during the early morning hours.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after an early morning crash in west Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers responded to 39th Avenue and Paradise Lane, south of Bell Road around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a single vehicle that had crashed. One man was rushed to the hospital where he later died. His name has not yet been released. No other information was immediately available.

