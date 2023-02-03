Your Life
Man dead, 4 others hospitalized after crash closes west Phoenix intersection

The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- First responders say a multi-car crash that happened at a west Phoenix intersection has left one man dead and four others in critical condition on Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., police responded near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road for the report of a collision. The Phoenix fire department says a man died at the scene, and a teen boy and three men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the area between 75th Avenue and Thomas Road is closed in all directions as crews work to clear the scene and investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. It’s unknown what led up to the crash.

