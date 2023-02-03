Man arrested after armed robbery outside ASU’s Tempe fitness center

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing theft and robbery charges after police say he robbed a university student’s bag outside of the fitness center.

According to Arizona State University Police, officers responded to the Sun Devil Complex Fitness Center late Thursday on a report of a robbery. That’s where authorities believe Vince Paul Ariviso swiped a student’s gym bag outside of the fitness center. A few hours later, campus police announced the arrest while also confirming that Ariviso is not an ASU student.

Jail records show that Arviso faces theft, assault, and robbery charges. No other information was released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.