Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested after armed robbery outside ASU’s Tempe fitness center

Police made an arrest hours after announcing the robbery on social media.
Police made an arrest hours after announcing the robbery on social media.(ASU Police)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing theft and robbery charges after police say he robbed a university student’s bag outside of the fitness center.

According to Arizona State University Police, officers responded to the Sun Devil Complex Fitness Center late Thursday on a report of a robbery. That’s where authorities believe Vince Paul Ariviso swiped a student’s gym bag outside of the fitness center. A few hours later, campus police announced the arrest while also confirming that Ariviso is not an ASU student.

Jail records show that Arviso faces theft, assault, and robbery charges. No other information was released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Diego Garcia, 23, was booked for first-degree murder and child abuse.
Man arrested for murder, child abuse in death of 1-year-old in south Phoenix
Warmer weather continues with cloudy skies ahead for the Phoenix area
Arizona topped the list of states in January with the largest increase in homeless youth.
Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections
Traffic was impacted along 39th Ave during the early morning hours.
Man dead in early morning crash in west Phoenix