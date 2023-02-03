Gilbert school photographer arrested on child porn charges; previously convicted sex offender

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Gilbert school photographer is facing child porn charges, with court records revealing that he had prior convictions for sexually abusing a minor.

According to court documents, undercover agents began investigating an online chatroom in November where they identified Robert Anthony Laguna, of Gilbert, allegedly making sexually charged statements about images being shared in the group chat. At one point, an agent private messaged Laguna, who said he was a 29-year-old man living in Arizona. Later in that conversation, he reportedly told the undercover agent that he was a school photographer, adding that he worked at elementary, middle and high schools. When asked if he had done anything, Lagunas reportedly responded, “sadly no.” Soon after, agents subpoenaed all of Lagunas accounts that pinpointed him to a home in Gilbert.

Investigators continued their surveillance of Laguna into January, including obtaining a location of a Laveen-area high school where he reportedly took school pictures. Special agents later confirmed with a Lifetouch manager that he was employed with the company and had been assigned to take pictures there. Lagunas was arrested at his Gilbert home Thursday morning.

Previous criminal records uncovered that Lagunas had been arrested in 2008 in the State of California for alleged lewd acts with a child under 14. He was found guilty in one of two counts and was sentenced to two years of probation. Arizona’s Family has reached out to Lifetouch for a statement. They did not immediately respond Friday morning.

