Deadly shooting near downtown Phoenix possibly self-defense, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in what could be a case of self-defense.

Just after 7 p.m., officers on patrol near downtown Phoenix heard shots being fired in the area of 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street. Moments later, officers saw a man running toward them from the same area. After detaining him, police soon found another man nearby on Madison Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Investigators learned it started as an argument involving several people, with witnesses telling police the shooting was self-defense. The man officers originally detained was not arrested.

After police finish their investigation, the case will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.