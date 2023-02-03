Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores.

Williams testified in front of the Judiciary Committee on Thursday, arguing that something must be done to protect fuel station owners and operators from gangs of criminals using pulsar manipulation devices to steal gas and diesel fuel. “I was told we’ve lost almost 250,000 gallons of gasoline,” said Williams.

Arizona’s Family Investigates could not independently corroborate that statistic. But law enforcement agencies in other parts of the country have reported arrests in pulsar manipulation cases. The actual devices are no larger than an external hard drive for a computer. “It allows large quantities of fuel to be removed without being registered or charged,” said Amanda Gray, the Arizona Petroleum Marketers Association executive director.

Gray testified in front of state senators about how the devices are used. “They have to break into the fuel pump itself. They have to tamper with the fuel pump itself. They can do this in less than 60 seconds,” said Gray.

The Arizona Senate is considering SB 1177, which would make it a class 3 felony to possess a pulsar manipulation device. The Judiciary Committee passed the measure on a vote of 6-1.

