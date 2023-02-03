19-year-old dies after car hits tree in southeast Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in southeast Phoenix Thursday night. He’s been identified as Juan Partida, 19.

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. Emergency crews responded and Partida was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the car.

Investigators learned that Partida had been driving west on Southern just before the crash occurred. Speed is being investigated as a factor.

