What it takes to keep fans safe from threats during the Super Bowl in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Although security for the big game is focused on the Glendale stadium, there are Super Bowl LVII events around the Valley that could be targeted as well.

“The game is the easy part,” retired FBI agent Rich Kolko says. “The stadium’s the easy part. Look around what’s happening in Phoenix — PGA tournament, NFL experience, all the other events going on — that’s what has law enforcement keeping real busy.”

Kolko says law enforcement and federal agencies in the Valley are well prepared for the Super Bowl, as there have been at least four held here. He also says the most important thing law enforcement can do is know one another. “They always say you don’t want to meet somebody first time in a crisis,” he says.

