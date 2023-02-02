Your Life
What it takes to keep fans safe from threats during the Super Bowl in Arizona

A retired FBI agent’s insight on Super Bowl security around the Valley
Retired FBI agent Rich Kolko offers perspective and experience from his time securing the Super Bowl when it was held in Arizona in 2015.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Although security for the big game is focused on the Glendale stadium, there are Super Bowl LVII events around the Valley that could be targeted as well.

“The game is the easy part,” retired FBI agent Rich Kolko says. “The stadium’s the easy part. Look around what’s happening in Phoenix — PGA tournament, NFL experience, all the other events going on — that’s what has law enforcement keeping real busy.”

Kolko says law enforcement and federal agencies in the Valley are well prepared for the Super Bowl, as there have been at least four held here. He also says the most important thing law enforcement can do is know one another. “They always say you don’t want to meet somebody first time in a crisis,” he says.

