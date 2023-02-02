Volunteers help walk dogs at Maricopa County shelter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Walking is important for a dog’s physical and mental exercise, but what about pups who are in shelters? Luckily for the hundreds of dogs at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, there are volunteers doing Something Good.

Happy dogs are able to get a break from the shelter, thanks to volunteers who take them on walks. Adoptions have slowed down this winter season, so the staff at the East Valley shelter has challenged themselves to walk as many dogs as they can. Last week, there were more than 250 walks!

Volunteers are the core of places like this Maricopa County shelter and they want to keep the momentum going. They’re always looking for more volunteers to help walk the dogs, foster them or provide general help at the shelter. On average, volunteers commit to at least eight hours each month for a minimum of six months.

They offer flexible shifts for volunteers who are at least 18 years old. Kids as young as 15 can also volunteer alongside a parent or guardian. If you’re interested, check out the rest of the details and apply here! And if you’re looking at adopting a pet from the shelter, here’s the information.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

